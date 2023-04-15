Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.75

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as high as C$17.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 93,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market cap of C$782.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.