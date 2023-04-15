Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.