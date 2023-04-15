Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 92.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

