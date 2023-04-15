Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

