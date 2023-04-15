Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.06. 25,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 66,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.