Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.06. 25,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 66,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.