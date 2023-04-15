AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
AltaGas Stock Up 0.2 %
AltaGas stock opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.