AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas stock opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

