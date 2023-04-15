Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,568 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.63% of Alto Ingredients worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 1.6 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTO shares. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,226 shares of company stock worth $54,996. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

