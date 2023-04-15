Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.55.

Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEE opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

