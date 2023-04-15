AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AMMO Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWWP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. AMMO has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

