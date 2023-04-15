Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.