Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

