Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Target Price at $664.75

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $664.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BIO opened at $479.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.48 and a 200-day moving average of $437.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $574.80.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
