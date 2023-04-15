Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Target Price at $664.75

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $664.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $479.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.48 and a 200-day moving average of $437.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $574.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

