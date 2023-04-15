Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) PT at $140.25

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

