Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.9 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

