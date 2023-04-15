Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after buying an additional 180,843 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

