Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $46.80

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

