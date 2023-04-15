Analyzing Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 10.38% 10.19% 7.13% Immunovant N/A -46.30% -42.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 11 0 2.69 Immunovant 0 1 8 0 2.89

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $125.39, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $22.91, indicating a potential upside of 60.54%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.49 billion 6.73 $154.50 million $1.53 67.18 Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.66) -8.60

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Immunovant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

