ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

