Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,471.05

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,471.05 ($18.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,626.50 ($20.14). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,622 ($20.09), with a volume of 1,023,190 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.34) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.58) to GBX 1,760 ($21.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.34) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,401.67 ($17.36).

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,590.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,475.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,032.26%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

