Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,196.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,196.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.31) to GBX 1,390 ($17.21) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,450 ($17.96) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.21) to GBX 1,350 ($16.72) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.