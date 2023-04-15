Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $23.31. 34,948,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

