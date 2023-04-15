Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.98. 2,931,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,021. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

