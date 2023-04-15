Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.41. 702,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.