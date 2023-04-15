Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

