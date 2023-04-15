Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.78.

NYSE ARES opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,639,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,378,951 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

