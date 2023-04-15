Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.03

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as low as C$7.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 416,990 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

