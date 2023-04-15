Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.03

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as low as C$7.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 416,990 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
