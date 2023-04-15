AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New £119 Price Target at Guggenheim

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from £127 ($157.28) to £119 ($147.37) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($167.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.75) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.13) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £130 ($160.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118.86 ($147.20).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £118.92 ($147.27) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.40) and a 1-year high of £119.90 ($148.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is £109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6,995.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 162.80 ($2.02) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

