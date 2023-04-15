Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Set at $31.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $31.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -694.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,450.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.