AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.0 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.