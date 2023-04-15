Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,316 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

