AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up 7.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of ICL Group worth $1,186,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ICL Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ICL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

