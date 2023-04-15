Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 3.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 93,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 189,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Avanti Helium

About Avanti Helium

In other Avanti Helium news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker bought 40,500 shares of Avanti Helium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$27,135.00. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Articles

