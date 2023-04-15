Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 3.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 93,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 189,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Avanti Helium Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at Avanti Helium
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
