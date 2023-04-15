BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

NCBDY traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.00. 67,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,268. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$9.86 and a 1-year high of C$13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.72.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.