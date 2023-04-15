Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $24.86.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
