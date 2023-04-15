Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

