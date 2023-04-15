Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 753.3% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHPF opened at $8.77 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

