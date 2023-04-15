Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.20

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.3894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.