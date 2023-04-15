Bank of The West Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

