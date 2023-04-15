Bank of The West Has $2.36 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,738.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,615.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,543.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

