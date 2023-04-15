Bank of The West Purchases 13,699 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of The West grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 73,912 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

