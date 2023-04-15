Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $137.14 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.