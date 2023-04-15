Barclays Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $307.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $279.31. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

