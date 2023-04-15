Barclays Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $167.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $218.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

