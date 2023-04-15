Barclays Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

