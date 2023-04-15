Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BVNRY opened at $9.81 on Friday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

