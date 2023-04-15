Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $133.56 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $133.56 million and $928,966.32 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

