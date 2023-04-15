Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $6.68 billion and $3.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,681,120,001 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

