BinaryX (BNX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $355.88 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $355.88 million and $473,057.95 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $73.41 or 0.00241190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

