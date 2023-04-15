Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.68.

BIIB stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

