BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a growth of 546.5% from the March 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 2.8 %

BioLineRx Company Profile

BLRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Articles

