Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.15.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.26. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

